Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 607.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,801 shares of company stock worth $18,200,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.