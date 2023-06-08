Efforce Hits Market Capitalization of $10.95 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and $107,703.59 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

