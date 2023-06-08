Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Performance
Energous stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.57.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energous (WATT)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.