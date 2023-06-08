Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Energous stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.59. Energous has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energous by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

