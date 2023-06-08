Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Entergy worth $27,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 65.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

