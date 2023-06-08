EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.67.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
EPAM stock opened at $210.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
