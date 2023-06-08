Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Equifax were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EFX opened at $221.72 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.23.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

