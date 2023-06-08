Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 284,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 82,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 721,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

