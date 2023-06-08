Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Erasca Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Erasca has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $421.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,568.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,296,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,961,253.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 2,276.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 268,756 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Erasca by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 254,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 298,009 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

