Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,971 shares of company stock worth $10,049,602. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

