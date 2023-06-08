Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 223,680 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

