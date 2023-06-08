Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.04 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Everdome has a total market cap of $24.04 million and $1.68 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

