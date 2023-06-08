ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 282.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $36.95 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

