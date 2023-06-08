ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 145.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 244,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 145,053 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,588 shares of company stock worth $4,858,322. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

