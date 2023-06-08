ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,552 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ESS opened at $230.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average of $216.91. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

