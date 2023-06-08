Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $131.80.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

