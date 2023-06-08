Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.14.

EXPE opened at $109.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $131.80.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

