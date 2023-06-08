FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.39.

NYSE FDX opened at $224.67 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

