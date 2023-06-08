Financial Analysis: Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Compugen and ProKidney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67 ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 271.90%. ProKidney has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.92%. Given Compugen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than ProKidney.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

25.3% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of ProKidney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compugen and ProKidney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $7.50 million 13.98 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -3.02 ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.52) -21.83

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -42.03% -34.34% ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18%

Summary

Compugen beats ProKidney on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

