First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of FAF stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.