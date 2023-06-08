First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 3%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.58 and last traded at $197.65. Approximately 147,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,571,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.