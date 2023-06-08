Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 25th. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
