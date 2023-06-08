Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1324 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of VIAAY stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.81.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
