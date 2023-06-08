Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Financial Comparison

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.34 $17.44 million N/A N/A Formula Systems (1985) $2.57 billion 0.40 $81.39 million $5.22 13.03

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Formula Systems (1985)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Symbolic Logic and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A -13.09% -12.55% Formula Systems (1985) 3.13% 6.92% 2.98%

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Symbolic Logic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

