FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 12,427 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,659.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,114.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,678 shares of company stock worth $109,057. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

