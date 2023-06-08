FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $243.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.02.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 587.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth $951,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

