Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $41.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

