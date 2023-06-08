FY2023 Earnings Estimate for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Issued By KeyCorp

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of THO opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $105.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

