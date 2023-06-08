General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lowered by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in General Dynamics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 36,381 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $214.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.