General Dynamics Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.32 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $214.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.18. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

