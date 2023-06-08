General Dynamics Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.32 (NYSE:GD)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $214.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.18. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.