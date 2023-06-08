General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in General Mills by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 78,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in General Mills by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.