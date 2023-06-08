Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $1,520,115.24 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:GGet Rating) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Piyush Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $819,904.66.
  • On Tuesday, May 2nd, Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of Genpact stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00.

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

Genpact stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50.

Genpact (NYSE:GGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

