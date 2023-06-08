Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 81,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 720,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,203 shares of company stock worth $4,968,892 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Getty Images by 1,770.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.