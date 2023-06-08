Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Andrew Marsh Sells 13,950 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Andrew Marsh sold 13,950 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gevo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gevo from $4.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

