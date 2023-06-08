Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.02

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 18194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

ROCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 71,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 203,334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

