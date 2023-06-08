GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Scotiabank

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.
GitLab Price Performance
Shares of GTLB opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.
Insider Transactions at GitLab
In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GitLab by 724.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 71.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
