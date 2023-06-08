GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $45.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GTLB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

GitLab stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

