Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOGL. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.25.
Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
