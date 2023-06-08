Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOGL. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

