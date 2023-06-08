Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) vs. Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Critical Review

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Construction and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction 2.86% 8.97% 3.87% Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Granite Construction and Southland, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 1 0 0 0 1.00 Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Granite Construction currently has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. Southland has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.66%. Given Southland’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than Granite Construction.

98.8% of Granite Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Granite Construction shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Construction and Southland’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $3.30 billion 0.54 $83.30 million $1.76 23.03 Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A

Granite Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Southland on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public. It also focuses on water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies. The company also constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar, and power projects. The Materials segment is involved in the production of aggregates and asphalt for internal use, as well as for sale to third parties. In addition, it offers site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities, and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of tr

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

