GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.64) to GBX 1,730 ($21.51) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

