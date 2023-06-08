Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.17.

NYSE HAE opened at $87.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Haemonetics by 300.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

