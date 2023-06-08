HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Purchases 20,000 Shares

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam acquired 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,913.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Rebecca Byam acquired 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Rebecca Byam acquired 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Rebecca Byam acquired 33,450 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $51,178.50.
NASDAQ:HCWB opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HCW Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HCW Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
