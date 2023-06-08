Head-To-Head Comparison: FiscalNote (NOTE) & Its Peers

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FiscalNote to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FiscalNote and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million -$218.26 million -0.47 FiscalNote Competitors $3.87 billion $83.14 million -23.59

FiscalNote’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

FiscalNote has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FiscalNote and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -195.00% -148.26% -43.60% FiscalNote Competitors -40.17% -168.71% -6.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FiscalNote and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67 FiscalNote Competitors 797 4807 10205 261 2.62

FiscalNote currently has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 320.12%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.38%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FiscalNote peers beat FiscalNote on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About FiscalNote

(Get Rating)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.