Head-To-Head Contrast: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Natera shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Natera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Natera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46% Natera -62.93% -101.02% -45.61%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natera 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aclarion and Natera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aclarion currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Natera has a consensus price target of $73.78, indicating a potential upside of 48.87%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Natera.

Volatility & Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natera has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and Natera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 136.24 -$7.61 million N/A N/A Natera $820.22 million 6.91 -$547.80 million ($5.35) -9.26

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natera.

Summary

Aclarion beats Natera on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About Natera

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT). The firm also offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access to the algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests based on the technology. The company was founded by Matthew Rabinowitz and Jonathan Sheena in November 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

