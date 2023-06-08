Head to Head Contrast: Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) vs. Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bruker and Standard BioTools’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.53 billion 4.38 $296.60 million $2.10 35.99 Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.82 -$190.10 million ($1.66) -1.37

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 0 2 0 2.33 Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bruker and Standard BioTools, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bruker presently has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Bruker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bruker is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Volatility and Risk

Bruker has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 11.89% 34.71% 10.48% Standard BioTools -135.30% -2,049.96% -20.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bruker beats Standard BioTools on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI BioSpin segment designs, manufactures, and distributes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI CALID segment includes the design and distribution of life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions, analytical and process analysis instruments, and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies and radiological/nuclear detectors for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) detection. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consist

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen D. Quake and Gajus Vincent Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

