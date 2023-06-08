Head to Head Review: Oxus Acquisition (OXUS) vs. Its Competitors

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) is one of 680 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oxus Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxus Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxus Acquisition Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.57%. Given Oxus Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oxus Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.35% Oxus Acquisition Competitors -60.21% -65.74% -0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A -$300,000.00 -534.00 Oxus Acquisition Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 6.92

Oxus Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxus Acquisition beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.