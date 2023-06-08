Head to Head Review: Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) versus Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) and Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokio Marine and Employers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 2.82 $2.85 billion N/A N/A Employers $713.50 million 1.50 $48.40 million $2.72 14.61

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Employers.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Employers 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tokio Marine and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Employers has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Employers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Employers pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tokio Marine has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.91% 6.12% 0.88% Employers 9.67% 9.26% 2.38%

Summary

Employers beats Tokio Marine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. The Corporate and Others segment consists of holding company expenses. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

