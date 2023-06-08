Head to Head Survey: Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Freightos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69% Singularity Future Technology -515.03% -91.00% -52.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Freightos and Singularity Future Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Freightos presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 438.46%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freightos and Singularity Future Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $19.08 million 1.30 -$24.70 million N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology $3.99 million 2.54 -$28.26 million N/A N/A

Freightos has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Summary

Freightos beats Singularity Future Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

(Get Rating)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Singularity Future Technology

(Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services. The company was founded by Lei Cao on April 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.