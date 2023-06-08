HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto Sells 34,727 Shares of Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,960,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,783,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of HTCR stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 21.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.