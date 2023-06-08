Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $52.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

HP opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

