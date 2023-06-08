Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after acquiring an additional 347,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,920,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,425,000 after purchasing an additional 105,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.